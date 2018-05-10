HOUSTON — She was saved from her burning car, now Gloria Cage is showing appreciation for the two young men who came to her rescue.

It happened in the Westbury community Wednesday night, where Cage says she hit a pothole not far from her home. When she stopped to check the sound the car was making, the car abruptly lost power.

A spark ignited leaking oil, sending flames through the hood of the car.

“I can’t tell you how frightened I was, but I was just beating on the window,” Cage said.

The power locks were stuck and losing air fast. Gloria could only hope the smoke captured someone’s attention.

Marcus Dillard was driving by when he saw the smoke, but didn’t think much of it. It was only after his second pass, that he turned his high beams on and noticed Cage struggling to get out.

“I told my little brother, someone is in the car. He said I think you’re tripping,” Dillard said.

Marcus grabbed a tire iron and ran for Cage’s door. He smashed the windows out, sending glass flying through the car. Small cuts would be the only injuries Cage would sustain, in spite of what could have been tragic.

We were there for the emotional reunion Thursday, the first time these two had seen each other since Cage was taken to an area hospital.

Harris County sheriff's deputy Monica Bilbo says she couldn’t be more grateful for Dillard. Thursday she went right to Worthing High School to find the young man responsible for protecting her mother.

“When I showed up in my uniform, he was like, ‘oh, oh. I’ve never been in trouble before.’ I said and you’re not today. We ended up thanking him and the students were so excited,” Bilbo said.

Dillard and his brother were each given $100 for their efforts, but Bilbo says she hopes to do so much more.

The teens are both big Dallas Cowboys fans, and her hope is to have the team honor the boys in Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Hero maybe a word that’s tough to process for Dillard, but there’s no room for debate when you ask Cage. These young men saved her life and that sounds pretty heroic.

