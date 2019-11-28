DALLAS — It would be relatively easy to report on agony at airports every Thanksgiving.

But, while our society tends to agree on very little these days, one thing we will see eye to eye on is this: there’s been enough anger and anxiety on the news in 2019.

So, we went to the airport to find a different kind of holiday travel story, and within minutes of our arrival, we had found it.

The exit from the terminal at Dallas Love Field has been dubbed “Love Landing,” and it is a place where love is not just seen.

It’s felt, in the grandmothers waiting for grandchildren, or in the moms and dads waiting on daughters. There were families so excited to reunite. And generations ready to reconnect.

The anticipation on their faces and joy in their embraces felt like the true meaning of Thanksgiving.

“I haven’t seen my grandkids since the summer, and they mean so much to us!” said Manuela Dokie, who arrived from El Paso and ran straight into the arms of her grandchildren.

“We’re kind of living an empty next life so whenever we get with our kids and grandkids, it’s just heaven, heaven,” she said, embracing 9-year-old Tyler Reyes and his sister Sophia, who is “almost 8.”

Tyeshia Wilson, manager of community engagement at Love Field, had a front-row seat.

She was manning a table where kids like the Reyes made signs to welcome their loved ones home.

“It melts your heart when you see the families uniting,” Wilson said. “It’s just great to witness it. You feel it and then reciprocate it.”

Anna and Andrew Schwalm flew in from California to the warm embrace of Andrew’s dad, Eric.

But Eric might have been most excited to see Henry, Anna and Andrew’s 8-month-old little boy.

He is Eric’s first grandson, and within seconds, he Henry was out of his stroller and in his grandpa's arms.

“It’s what it’s all about – family,” Eric said. “Just can’t wait until we get home.”

Standing beside the big display board announcing arrivals and departures, it makes wish we could bottle up the exuberance of a holiday and open it back up any day we need it.

Maybe we can, if we simply change our perspective.

Appreciate a wait, savor every embrace, and, quite simply, give thanks.

