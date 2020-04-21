'Thank you Thursday': Dallas, Fort Worth mayors ask North Texans to show gratitude for frontline workers

The effort was inspired by the positive response they saw last Thursday to #DFWOvation, a similar effort in the two cities.

The mayors of Dallas and Fort Worth want to honor the sacrifices of those working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic on "Thank you Thursday."

Mayors Eric Johnson and Betsy Price are inviting people across North Texas to give outdoor ovations to frontline workers at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Johnson's office also asked residents to show their appreciation in other ways, specifically like WFAA's White Ribbon Rally, where people tie a piece of white ribbon or cloth outside their homes to show their gratitude and respect for health care workers.

"I was truly touched by the outpouring of support across Dallas and Fort Worth for our healthcare workers, our first responders, and everyone providing the essential services that are helping us get through this difficult time," Johnson said in a written statement. "I would love to see cities throughout Texas join in this week as we honor our heroes."

People are encouraged to use #thankyouthursday for posts on social media sharing and showing their gratitude.