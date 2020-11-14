WATCH: Vandegrift senior team manager with autism spectrum disorder scores 1st varsity TD on Senior Night

KVUE was at the Hutto-Vandegrift game to capture senior team manager Tommy Hartman's Senior Night moment.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas high school football on Friday nights are special, especially with moments like one that happened in Austin on Nov. 13.

In a tremendous display of class and sportsmanship, the Hutto and Vandegrift coaches and players have agreed to make the first play of the game very special for Tommy Hartman. Hartman is the senior team manager for Vandegrift and has autism spectrum disorder.

Vandegrift head coach Drew Sanders reached out to Hutto head coach Brad LaPlante to see if he would allow Hartman to score a touchdown in the game on Senior Night, and coach LaPlante agreed to help Hartman capture this special memory.

"Tommy played football when he was younger, and he loves football – that's why he's our manager – and I knew he'd like the opportunity to carry the ball in a game, so when I asked him he was fired up," Sanders told KVUE.

KVUE was at the game to capture Hartman's magical moment:

Tommy Hartman, a Vandegrift team manager with autism, scored a 49 yard touchdown (and added a great celebration) on senior night.



His head coach told us Tommy loves @Whataburger ALMOST as much as football

Hartman scored a 49-yard touchdown run (and added a great celebration) on the team's senior night.

MaxPreps shared Hartman's memorable touchdown online, as well:

Tommy Hartman, a team manager with autism, scored a memorable TD on senior night and celebrated in style.



Why we love HS Sports! 🙌



(🎥 @JeffJonesSports ) pic.twitter.com/QG1IphWEPA — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) November 14, 2020

NFL players Quandre Diggs, Darius Slay and Jamal Agnew also made Hartman a special video leading up to the game.

Check out this big time game day Morivational video made for our new RB Tommy by current/past fav 🦁 @Lions

Thanks to @qdiggs6 @bigplay24slay @jamalagnew for their kind hearts taking time to make this! Tommy Is motivated and ready to run @HuttoHS_Fball https://t.co/FhtfJDAvek — Vandegrift Football (@VHSFootball) November 13, 2020

On Sept. 17, KVUE's Jake Garcia caught the special moment of Lockhart senior defensive end Desmond Pulliam – who also has autism spectrum disorder – scoring his first career touchdown.

Since KVUE aired Pulliam's story, millions have seen his special moment online, including Washington Football Team kicker Dustin Hopkins. You can read more about Desmond's story here.

As for the Hutto-Vandegrift game, Sanders and LaPlante told KVUE it was not just about football and was not just about Hartman – but rather about building the character of every young man in the stadium.