Teen makes hundreds of meals for Columbus police working protests

In his own uniform, 17-year-old Markel Davis says he's always known what he wants to do when he grows up.



“I wanted to be a police officer since the age of three,” Markel explained.



As someone interested in law enforcement, he's also kept a close eye on the protests downtown.



“I feel like they are feeling that nobody out here is supporting them. I don't want them to think that. I want them to know that I am here for them,” Markel said.



“We have a lot of friends in law enforcement and one of our friends had posted something saying they didn't have food down there and they are working endless hours,” Markel's mother Jessica Davis said.



So Markel and his mom hit the grill.



“Since Monday I've been preparing a hundred meals every day for the Columbus Police Department and the National Guard downtown,” he said.