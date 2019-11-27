TAMPA, Fla. — It'll be a Thanksgiving some 60 years in the making.
Gloria Casanova arrived Wednesday to Tampa International Airport, but she wasn't going anywhere. Instead, she welcomed home a brother she never knew existed.
That was until she started clicking around on a genealogy website. In September, Casanova reunited with her sister, Elizabeth. The siblings shared an early childhood until their mother put Elizabeth up for adoption. Almost a half-century later, they found each other again.
But a senior corporal with the Dallas Police Department, Stephen Hawthorne, popped up during Casanova's search: Her long-lost brother.
They spoke on the phone, though today was the first time they could greet each other face-to-face.
10News Photojournalist Mitchell Wallace shows you the hugs, smiles even some happy tears.
