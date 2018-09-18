STEPHENVILLE, Texas — She wasn't sure how returning to the town and campus she once was so adored would feel.

Jamie Richards Hogland felt it was important to go anyway.

"After something traumatic like that happens, I think anyone would be nervous," said the 19-year- old.

On Monday, for the first time since being shot at nearly point-blank range in December, Hogland was back in the Erath County community of some 20,000 people.

"Sometimes I felt sad, sometimes I didn't feel anything," she said.

Her visit comes ahead of an expected October trial for Shawn Layton, who police say shot Hogland on her off-campus apartment doorstep in a case of mistaken identity.

"I heard a knock and went to the door," Hogland said back in January.

WFAA has been tracking her inspirational recovery over the nine months since the shooting. Although she's paralyzed from the chest down, she can now use her arms and most fingers.

Hogland's story of survival and perseverance has spread across the country, bringing her to places like New York City to appear on national TV shows.

"It's weird having people know me," Hogland. "But I kind of like it because I get to tell people my story and encourage them."

While she visited campus on Monday, teachers, friends and even strangers gathered around to offer their support and encouragement.

"They said they've been praying for me and they're ready for me to come back full on campus," Hogland said.

Right now, she's taking an online course so she can still undergo rehab and recovery in the Houston area.

Her family expects to be in in the courtroom every day next month as Layton faces a judge and jury.​​​​​​​

For more information on Jamie and how to to help during her recovery, click here.

