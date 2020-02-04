Reasons to Smile: 5 upbeat stories to get you through the day

The COVID-19 outbreak has been rough on all of us. Here’s a collection of five stories showing how coronavirus won’t stop people from spreading positivity.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The COVID-19 outbreak is keeping everyone apart, but that won’t stop these five people from spreading happiness (from a safe distance, of course).

Drive-thru Birthday

Catherine Landrum, 18, and her friends set up a drive-thru Sweet 16 birthday party for their friend Savannah Barker in Frisco.

“She was really upset about it being her 16th birthday and not really being able to have a party,” Landrum said. “We wanted to give her something to look forward to and just bring some positivity to her day.”

Cleaning Up

Ethan Hart, 11, spends his at-home recess breaks picking up neighborhood trash with his father. His mother, Amy Hart says he has picked up 20 pounds of trash.

Adorable door sign

Maggie Schrock, 6, and her brother put up a door sign that reads, “And the world came together as the people stayed apart."

"We will prevail"

A resident in West Arlington put up a sign in the front yard of a home on Perkins Road that reads, “We Will Prevail.” No one answered when WFAA knocked on the door, but the spirit of positivity during a time of social distancing needs no explanation.

"You are loved"

Another resident wrote a simple but powerful message in chalk on the fence of a home just yards away on Perkins Road.