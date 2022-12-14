Patriot PAWS partners service dog, Caliber, with Texas A&M veterinarian graduate

Despite being confined to a wheelchair from a motor vehicle accident, the student went on to graduate from the university's veterinary sciences program.

ROCKWALL, Texas — A wheelchair-bound graduate from Texas A&M's Veterinary Sciences Program will now be accompanied by a Patriot PAWS service dog, thanks to a North Texas business.

Patriot PAWS said that Coppell-based Caliber Home Loans sponsored to place Caliber with Dominique Brasel, who recently graduated from Texas A&M in the Fall of 2022 and became a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

“Dominique has been an amazing young woman to work with.” Lori Stevens, founder and executive director of Patriot PAWS Service Dogs said. “Despite everything, she still radiates such happiness. We know her and her new Service Dog, Caliber, are going to do amazing things on their new adventure together. We’re very grateful to our friends at Caliber Home Loans for making this placement possible.”

Patriot PAWS Service Dogs was founded in 2006 and is based in Rockwall. The organization trains and provides service dogs at no cost to disabled American Veterans and others that suffer from mobile disabilities, traumatic brain injuries and/or PTSD.

In 2020, Brasel was in a motor vehicle accident and, as a result of her injuries, was confined to a wheelchair, Patriot PAWS said. Despite the life-changing incident, Brasel continued on to compete her degree.

“It’s an honor to partner with Patriot PAWS and have a front-row seat to the incredible support that their Service Dogs provide to so many Veterans,” Bryan Bergjans, SVP/National Director of Military & Retail Lending at Caliber Home Loans said. “We’re so touched to see the bond between our sponsored Service Dog Caliber (nicknamed Callie) and her perfect human match, Dr. Brasel. Today, they are thriving together as Dr. Brasel recently earned her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Texas A&M University with her No. 1 fan, Callie, by her side to support her.”

From the looks of photos shared by Patriot PAWS, Brasel and Callie seem to be two peas in a pod!

For more information about Patriot PAWS, visit their website here.