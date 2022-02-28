Nolan Ryan Foundation, Round Rock Express donate wheelchair-accessible van to paralyzed Texan

Jasiel Favors, 22, became a quadriplegic at age 16 after a head-to-head collision in a high school football game.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A former high school football player who became paralyzed after a head-to-head collision during a game is receiving a life-changing gift from Nolan Ryan and the Round Rock Express.

Jasiel Favors, 22, became a quadriplegic at age 16 after the collision in a Stony Point High School football game in 2015. Not long after his accident, the Stony Point and Round Rock communities rallied to raise funds for a wheelchair-accessible van that allowed Jay’s mother to transport him with ease.

That van, however, was totaled in an automobile accident in 2020.

With the help of a family friend, Denise Ray, Express President Chris Almendarez and the Nolan Ryan Foundation, funds were raised to purchase Favors and his family a new, customized wheelchair-accessible van by MobilityWorks. The van was purchased, in part, with funds from the Nolan Ryan Foundation's 50/50 raffle purchases in 2021. During each Express game, fans can purchase 50/50 Raffle tickets with half of the proceeds going to one lucky fan and the other half going to the Nolan Ryan Foundation, according to team officials.

At the end of each season, the Nolan Ryan Foundation makes donations to a variety of local nonprofit organizations in Central Texas through their recently-founded community grant program.

With the van purchased, new funds raised through Ray's crowdsourcing campaign will go toward assisting the Favors family with their continuing medical needs, Express officials confirmed.

