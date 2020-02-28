MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Regional One Health is celebrating the Leap Day weekend in its NICU, in an adorable way.
The babies in the NICU unit were dressed up as little froggies, leaping into the hearts of parents and nurses.
The frog hats were crocheted by the aunt of NICU nurse Morgan Embrey, and donated to the unit and gifted to each family.
To support the tiny patients at Regional One’s NICU, CLICK HERE.
