Need some Christmas music early? These carolers will dress up and sing to you virtually

DALLAS, Texas — A beloved caroling group that has been spreading Christmas cheer across the Dallas metro since 2013 may not reach as many ears this holiday season due to the ongoing pandemic.

So, they’re adapting.

The Uptown Carolers, who know up to 70 tunes by heart, will be offering their voices virtually to those who may not be willing or able to come hear them in a public outdoor space this year.

“We’re taking it day-by-day just like everyone else is,” said Karri Atchley, a singer in the group. “That’s just how it’s been, you know, circumstance by circumstance.”

The group joined WFAA via Zoom Wednesday night to sing a few songs and to express how much they’ve missed performing.

Outside of caroling, many in the quartet WFAA spoke to sing in choirs and or other musical groups throughout the year.

And yes, they wore Victorian clothing during our chat…top hats and all.

“We haven’t had any people to sing for, really,” Ryan McDonald said. “Not having people to sing for is tough for us so this is great when we get to do it virtually because it’s almost like what we were used to doing all the time that we definitely take for granted now.”

For singer Julie Preston, it’s not something that she planned on doing when helping start the group seven years ago.

“We started as a quartet and then turned into two quartets. It’s been non-stop and wonderful fun,” Preston said.

To have a virtual concert from the carolers, all you have to do is reach out to the group at uptowncarolers@gmail.com or visit their website and book them for whatever video chat service you use.

Pricing is negotiable.

To Ron Ethridge, another singer who spoke with WFAA, offering virtual concerts will allow those vulnerable to COVID-19, like those in nursing homes, to not miss out on Christmas spirit.