Tyra Winters, a Rockwall High School cheerleader, was riding on a homecoming parade float when she noticed an emergency. A child was choking.

She jumped off the float to help the young boy, who was choking on a piece of candy, a spokesperson for the burger chain said. Winters performed the Heimlich maneuver and saved him.

Now, she's been able to make another big difference with the help of Whataburger.

She was named a 'Whataburger Hometown Hero' by the Mesquite branch of the chain on Tuesday, the spokesperson said.

As part of the recognition, Whataburger donated $1,000 to the Rockwall Boys and Girls Club, Winters' chosen charity, according to the spokesperson.

