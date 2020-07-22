Memory care facility installs plexiglass enclosure for families to visit

The Tiffin House in Georgetown decided it needed to allow for families to have connections, even through the pandemic.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Families connecting together can be hard when one of the family members is in a memory care facility. It's been a while since we've seen moments of true connection.

But these connections are what the residents of at Tiffin House in Georgetown are getting. The workers at this memory care facility realized that during COVID-19, a connection is what people need.

Even if it is socially distant, with families still wearing masks, Plexiglas gives residents extra safety so they can enjoy a story with family.

"She told him he needs to shave because he has a beard now," explained Sheri Wood to her mother-in-law, Helen Wood.

"Your nails look pretty," said Ashley Warrick, to her mother, Carolyn Barber.

"I did it [myself]," said Barber.

"Hey Mom and Dad, hey," said Patricia White.

Others like Shirley Danklefsen and her daughter, Jamie Parks, were able to touch hand to hand over the glass.

"We'll make a way, right? We'll make a way to hold hands," said Parks.

Others even got to dance.

"You got to dance with me," said Mary Warrick to her grandmother while playing her favorite song.

They shared in those moments we haven't had in a while. While it's not a perfect system, it works.

"Until that virus goes away and then we can actually see you see you," said Mary Warrick.

"And hug you, see you," added Ashley Warrick.

"You want to make me happy. That would make me happy," said Helen Wood.

While these moments aren't what we're used to, it's these moments that we'll hold on to until we can get more.