A Cleveland couple met at Charlotte Douglas Airport in 2021. They got married there this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Cleveland couple who met at Charlotte Douglas International Airport made their love official in the most full-circle way: by getting married at the airport!

Adam and Elizabeth Johnson shared their story with Charlotte Douglas who then celebrated the ceremony in a Facebook post.

According to the post, Adam and Liz were booked on American Airlines flight 880 from their hometown of Cleveland to Charlotte on Mother's Day 2021. She moved to the empty seat beside him, and they shared an instant connection, talking nonstop through the 90-minute flight.

When they arrived at the airport, he asked for her phone number.

“Oh, I was actually going to give you mine, ” Elizabeth replied.

The couple returned to Charlotte Douglas where they met and got married in the airport's Atrium on Friday, Sept. 9 before flying off to Florida.

It was, truly, love at first flight.

