Inspiring messages, pictures popping up on trails and sidewalks all over the country

Shelter-in-place doesn't mean being stuck inside. A lot of people have been taking advantage of trails and parks around North Texas to go for a walk.
Those who have ventured outside may have noticed something inspiring.
Over the past couple of weeks, the hashtag #ChalkYourWalk has popped up all over social media. The idea behind it is to leave inspiring messages or drawings on sidewalks to encourage the growing number of people out for a walk.
"It's kind of nice to hear good stuff from it," said one walker, Ashley Dinh.
"It's definitely very encouraging to see that emphasized in such a time of chaos," said another walker, Colby Williamson.
Many walkers admitted that sitting in the house and hearing the growing toll COVID-19 has taken on the country has been overwhelming. That's why they welcome the chalk artwork aimed at getting people to smile.
"If I saw someone that said, 'Smile,' I would obviously smile right there," said area resident Cassie Lane. "It's awesome people are doing that."
"It gives you hope, for sure," Dinh said.
More on WFAA:
- This Plano sewing shop wants your help making masks, and they'll give you the kit to do it
- Why should we shelter-in-place? Our neighbors' lives depend on it
- 'Happy Hookers' on a mission to help the homeless with recycled plastic bags
- 'It's good to help people': 5-year-old girl gives up vacation savings to feed hungry residents