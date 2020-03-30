x
Skip Navigation

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

heartwarming

Inspiring messages, pictures popping up on trails and sidewalks all over the country

The messages are meant to inspire the growing number of people choosing to walk, bike or hike.

Shelter-in-place doesn't mean being stuck inside. A lot of people have been taking advantage of trails and parks around North Texas to go for a walk.

Those who have ventured outside may have noticed something inspiring.

Over the past couple of weeks, the hashtag #ChalkYourWalk has popped up all over social media. The idea behind it is to leave inspiring messages or drawings on sidewalks to encourage the growing number of people out for a walk.

"It's kind of nice to hear good stuff from it," said one walker, Ashley Dinh.

"It's definitely very encouraging to see that emphasized in such a time of chaos," said another walker, Colby Williamson.

Many walkers admitted that sitting in the house and hearing the growing toll COVID-19 has taken on the country has been overwhelming. That's why they welcome the chalk artwork aimed at getting people to smile.

"If I saw someone that said, 'Smile,' I would obviously smile right there," said area resident Cassie Lane. "It's awesome people are doing that."

"It gives you hope, for sure," Dinh said.

More on WFAA: