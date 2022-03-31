'Hispanic Elvis' passed away, family says

The 76-year-old San Antonio man was known for performing at Market Square and posing with fans in his Elvis attire.

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The video above is from a story in January.

The man known to many in San Antonio as 'Hispanic Elvis' has passed away, his family confirmed. He died in hospice care Wednesday night.

George Cisneros, Hispanic Elvis' brother shared about his legacy of performing on the city's downtown streets and at Market Square. He said, “he did what made him happy and was living his dream.”

In January, the 76-year-old had been hospitalized for two weeks with an esophagus infection and COVID-19.

'Hispanic Elvis' was known for posing with his fans in his Elvis attire. He performed for people with his homemade guitar and cycled around the west side for about two decades.