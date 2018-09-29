ARLINGTON, Texas — He didn't know her name. She didn't know his, either.

On Friday, that all changed when Danny DeArman was surprised at an Arlington Bowie High School pep rally by Eden Russom, the woman he helped rescue a week ago.

"The coolest part is getting to meet her," DeArman said. "I had said all along I want that opportunity."

The strangers met by chance in Hunt County during last weekend's devastating flash flooding.

Russom's white SUV had stalled out along an I-30 frontage road as she tried to get around another stuck vehicle.

"Then, I kind of felt the car go down," she said.

Not even a minute later, water started pouring through the floor.

"All of a sudden it went from my feet, to my ankles, to my hip," she said.

She started banging on the glass, trying to escape, when another nearby motorist saw she was in trouble.

DeArman busted out a window of the car, which was toppling over as the flood water rose.

"As soon as I saw that palm on the window, I knew it was go time," DeArman told WFAA earlier this week.

He said the currents were strong, that he could barely make his way through the drainage culvert where the car was stuck.

Once he did, he took Russom and placed her on his back to get to safety.

"Part of me was like, 'God, I knew you were going to get me out of this.' I was so overwhelmed," Russom said.

Video of the rescue went viral, but in the confusion of the unfolding scene with emergency responders, other stuck cars and torrential rain, the pair never got a chance to talk when they reached dry land.

That changed on Friday when Arlington ISD arranged for Russom to surprise the football coach at a pep rally.

Russom said she needed to say thank you.

"I have so much joy in life," she said.

By the way, DeArman's squad moved to 3-and-1 for the season on Friday night with a win over North Crowley High School.

