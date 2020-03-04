FORT WORTH, Texas — Dozens of tiny “fairy houses,” and the young journalists who reported on them in a neighborhood newspaper are inspiring the young and old in Overton Park.

Neighbors like Joanne Hink started seeing the small homemade "houses" in the park soon after schools began closing because of coronavirus concerns. Most are made of sticks, cardboard or toys, and are placed near trees, under benches and even hanging from branches.

“It makes me feel really happy and good that [children are] weathering the storm with this coronavirus stuff,” Hink said.

Kate and Mollie, two 4th graders at Tanglewood Elementary School needing a new way to connect with friends during the separation, created a neighborhood newspaper, the Glenwood Gazette.

“It helps people connect with the community when you can’t really get close,” Molly said.

The duo of reporters wrote a piece about the fairy houses, and now there are dozens more.

“Everyone is making them and they’re just another thing that you can do with your time during this time,” Kate said.

If you’d like to see the fairy houses for yourself, the best place to start is on the corner of Overton Park Drive and Glenwood Drive, and walking north along the path.

