DUNCANVILLE, Texas — There was quite a buzz around Mona and Charles Acton’s home in Duncanville on Thursday.

It’s a typically quiet street. However, Thursday it was bustling with a group of construction students from Duncanville High School.

"We’re here to put a rail in for the Actons,” said Jonathan Maldonado, an eleventh-grade student.

A group of construction students showed up to the Acton’s home to make improvements to the couple’s porch.

"We have struggled with these steps," said Mona Acton.

The team calls themselves Panthers Under Construction. They brought in all of the tools and supplies needed to build new railings outside the Acton’s home.

”I fell two times,” Charles Acton explained. “Got dizzy and fell backwards.”

The students say a former teacher, who happens to be the Actons' neighbor, told the class and their construction teacher about the safety challenges the couple was having getting in and out of their home. The Actons are in their 80s and say the steps were dangerous.

"One time I landed on the grass," Charles Acton said. "The other time I hit the cement. That’s not any fun.”

That is why the students say the service project was so important. The teens say it's all about giving back.

"It shows that not all kids are bad,” Maldonado explained.

The group says they were proudly lending a hand of support to a couple of neighbors who have given so much to the district

"I feel great trying to help them be a lot safer when they are trying to get to their home and outside of their house," said Giovanni Servin, a student.

After a few hours work, the home improvement project came with quite a history lesson from Mr. Acton.

His father used to be a Duncanville ISD superintendent.

“Thank you so much,” the Actons told the students as they wrapped up construction.

For the students, it was a small service project. For the Actons, it was a gesture making a major impact.

