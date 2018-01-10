FERRIS, Texas — Ferris maybe a small town, but for law enforcement, there's a lot of ground to cover—especially when dealing with hundreds of high school students.

"If she picks up an odor, she would have a definite head jerk," said Lt. John Julin, of the Ferris Independent School District Police Department, while talking about his newest partner, a canine named Heat.

Heat's specialty is sniffing out guns and ammunition.

"These dogs have to have the drive," Julin said. "They have to have the will to go out and do what you're asking them to do and not be distracted by anything else."

Heat with Lt. John Julin, of the Ferris Independent School District Police Department.

Heat's skill is impressive, especially when you consider where she came from. She was picked up off the streets of Lubbock and the pitbull—a breed often associated with aggression—was nearly put down.

"I think it was very close and it could have been any day that, you know, they decided no one is going to adopt this dog, and she's right there on that door step," Julin said.

That's deaths door he's talking about. But Heat wasn't put down. Two non-profits, the Animal Farm Foundation and Sector K9, both recognized she had something special. Just two weeks ago, she graduated from training and has a new home with Julin.

"At first she was hesitant, like 'Why are you petting me? I've never been hugged, anything like that,'" Julin said. "Now she'll run and jump in my lap."

Julin is the only dog handler with Ferris ISD Police, and Heat is his second dog (he also has Storm, a narcotics dog).

"I've worked in four different districts in my 26 years and in that time this is the only district that has had K9s on that school property," said Dr. Kevin Dixon ,principal of Ferris High School. "So I would say we're pretty special, yes."

The dogs are special too.

"I believe that these dogs actually do realize that they've been given a second chance at life," Julin said.

And a second chance to prove the good the breed can do no matter what the image may be.

