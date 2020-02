ALLEN, Texas — A group of students at Curtis Middle School made sure every girl felt special this Valentine's Day.

The Allen Independent School District sent photos to WFAA on Friday of the smiles and cheer being spread at the middle school.

A group of boys made sure every girl at Curtis Middle School received a flower this Valentine's Day.

The mothers said the boys got together and combined their donations to buy every seventh and eighth-grade girl a carnation for the holiday.

A sweet gesture, that went a long way this Valentine’s Day.

