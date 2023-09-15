Central Texas woman overcomes setbacks thanks to service dog

Amanda Richardson was diagnosed with Cauda Equina Syndrome, which left her with permanent nerve damage.

Example video title will go here for this video

JARRELL, Texas — Everyday is a little bit of a challenge for Amanda Richardson.

Richardson's confined to a wheelchair, has to wear a tracheostomy tube and has to use a feeding tube.

However, in the last few years, many of the daily challenges have gotten easier, and that is mostly due to Richardson's service dog, Glamour.

"Life is so much better knowing that I have her here," said Richardson.

Glamour is able to help Richardson with laundry, open and close doors and assist her with whatever tasks she has difficulty accomplishing.

The pup that she never knew she needed was introduced to her through the nonprofit organization Canine Companions, and gave her a confidence and independence Richardson thought she lost.

"She's changed me in ways I will never, never be more grateful to canine companions," said Richardson.

Life was different for Richardson in 2017. She was on a different path as an aspiring actress and model on her way to stardom.

"I felt like things were finally starting to take off. I started with independent film, but I started moving into the actual SAG sector," said Richardson.

It wasn't until a drive home back from Dallas where -- at a time she didn't know -- her life would take a turn.

Richardson said she felt a sharp and sudden pain that forced her to stop on the side of the road. When she went to the doctors, they couldn't pinpoint what was wrong.

Two weeks later, she got her answer.

Richardson was taken to Baylor Scott & White Health for emergency back surgery after she had lost feeling from the waist down.

"I had what was called Cauda Equina Syndrome," said Richardson.

The diagnosis left Richardson with permanent nerve damage.

Overtime, other health challenges popped up.

"I have Parkinsonism and Osteoporosis. So all of these combined has just caused the nerves and the bines and everything just to become brittle," said Richardson.

Despite the countless medical scares, Richardson is thankful she found her husband, who stuck by her side and said helps her as much as he can, although, she prefers to do it on her own.

"I got used to finding ways if I, you know, dropped something on the ground, I found ways to get it in my, and my back was hurting, but I found ways to do it one way or another," said Richardson.

That all changed after doctors introduced Richardson to the idea of having a service dog.

Richardson wound up finding the will to open her own bakery business and even start auditioning again.

"I have actually done a few commercial auditions that included [Glamour]," said Richardson.

Canine Companions offers these dogs free of charge and helps those who need it the most.

"Not only is she helping me throughout the house physically, but emotionally [and] mentally," said Richardson.

It's a companionship Richardson has held dear to her heart and has advocated for.

On Sept. 14, the City of Austin and the State of Texas recognized September as Service Dog Awareness Month.

"I felt the need to get these proclamations out there," said Richardson.

A word she will keep spreading alongside her canine companions and Glamour.

Kelsey Sanchez on social media: Facebook | X