Ten-year-old battling cancer sworn in by several Central Texas law enforcement agencies

Devarjaye Daniel was diagnosed with terminal brain and spine cancer 3 years ago but is still chasing to become a police officer.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department hosted a swearing in-ceremony for Devarjaye Daniel, a 10 year-old from Houston who was diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer in 2019.

Since his diagnosis, Devarjaye Daniel hasn't had a normal experience being a child. As of today, he's endured 11 brain surgeries.

But that hasn't stopped him from pursuing his dream of one day becoming a police enforcement officer.

Devarjaye, his father, and brothers have traveled across the country since 2021 being sworn into a plethora of different law enforcement agencies.

Not only is Devarjaye doing this to chase his dream, but he's doing it in honor of Abigail Arias, a seven year-old who lost her cancer battle in 2019.

"This is a special day to honor, recognize, and swear in Devarjaye to the Waco Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies. He is a young man on a mission to bring awareness and support to a cause that is not only impacting his life but the life of other children," Waco Police Chief Sherly Victorian stated.

Wednesday Oct 19, he was sworn into seven different Central Texas agencies which include Hewitt Police Department, Bellmead Police Department, Woodway Police Department, Lacy Lakeview Police Department, City of Waco - Public Information FBI - Waco Office, Mclennan County Sheriff's Office, and the US Marshal’s - Waco Office.

After the swear ins, Devarjaye's total law enforcement agency swear-ins totaled to 676.

Devarjaye's father Theotis Daniels says the support from different communities as they travel around the country has given him and his son hope and has even motivated him as a father.

"If you really listen and understand his story, he is fighting to survive every day, he's fighting to live. When he goes to school, it's no different than when police officers going to work in the morning. You just don't know if they'll make it back home. But we keep pushing forward," Daniels shared.

Devarjaye' also mentioned how he would not be where he is today without his dad's encouragement every step of the way.