Bon Appetit! Houston-area chef teaches children how to cook with free, virtual lessons just in time for dinner

Brittany Collazo is the chef behind Lettuce Cook. With easy-to-find ingredients, simple recipes and Zoom, children are becoming confident in the kitchen.

HOUSTON — Chef Brittany Collazo is mentoring the next generation of culinary stars!

Collazo started an after-school cooking program called Lettuce Cook years ago.

Before the pandemic, the professionally-trained chef would travel to a trio of Houston-area schools to teach children how to whip up delicious entrees during her after school program.

Collazo moved her program online weeks after a national emergency was declared in March. Children and their parents can follow along live through Zoom video chat. All you have to do is register for the class.

“It’s been very different,” said Collazo. “But it’s been really cool because I’ve been able to not only reach students here in the Houston area, but in different time zones as well.”

Now she’s teaching kids from as far away as Canada how to makes dishes like make enchiladas and garlic butter chicken asparagus.

The results are, well, good enough to eat.

“They’re trying different things that maybe they normally wouldn’t,” with cost-effective and easily accessible ingredients, she said. The virtual classes are free and we’ve posted the entire schedule for August below.

You register for the class by emailing: LettuceCookChefs@gmail.com.

Classes happen around 4:45 p.m. CST so kids can create their own dinner.

“Some of the kids are really shy starting out," she said, "so it’s kind of really boosted their self esteem.”

And for that, families are writing that they’re grateful.

Via email, parents have shared that Lettuce Cook has given their children motivation for the day. Parents like that the virtual class offers a safe way to be with other kids.

At least one parent shared with Collazo that her lessons have brought their family closer together. One parent writes, the only downside is “Markie thinks he’s Gordon Ramsey now.”

“I have some students that are very comfortable in the kitchen and some students, its their first time, ever, cooking in the kitchen,” said Collazo.

From motivation to connecting families, to giving kids a safe way to hang out, Lettuce Cook is making an impact.



Chef Brittany Collazo offers free cooking lessons, virtually.



In sharing her story, I understand why neighbors call her one of Houston's #HeroesNextdoor. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/YgoeThfVIm — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) August 5, 2020

Collazo earns a living by teaching private lessons, but she feedings her passion with the daily lessons on Zoom.

Bon Appetit!

Thank you to Laura G. who saw Melissa’s call for good news on Nextdoor.