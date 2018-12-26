RICHARDSON, Texas — Casey and Rosemary Crocker, of Richardson, say Christmas at their home is just like Christmas anywhere else, with one notable exception.

"Gifts for us?" Rosemary said. “No."

The reason you won't find presents under their tree is 14-year-old Addison Crocker, their daughter.

About two years ago, when Addison was just 12, doctors at Children's Medical Center in Dallas discovered a brain tumor.

"I felt bad for Addison because she just sat there saying, 'What's wrong with me? What's going on?’” Rosemary said. “And I didn't know exactly what to tell her."

“I just didn’t know what was going to happen to me, what was happening at the moment,” Addison said.

Addison has spent much of the past two years in and out of the hospital. Because of that, last year Addison told her parents she didn't want presents for Christmas.

"She said, 'I would rather the money you spend on me for Christmas, I'd rather use that money to buy things for the children that will be in children's hospital for Christmas,” she said.

"I just wanted to do something for the kids at Children's because I knew what they were going through," Addison said.

While still a patient herself, Addison delivered boxes upon boxes of Christmas spirit.

Thankfully, Addison’s tumor is benign and she'll have surgery next summer to remove it. That’s why her parents figured this Christmas wouldn't be like last year and that Addison would have her own wish list.

Indeed, Addison did think about herself, about how every time she was at the hospital her feet were always cold.

So, this year she's collecting socks, which she calls "Socks of Love" to give to the kids at Children's Medical. She's even designed her own socks that she's selling just so she can buy more for those kids.

"I just realized there's more that I can do and the feeling you give is so much more than when you receive,” Addison said.

"As parents you want to be the one to give your children the best examples and teach them,” Rosemary said. “But, I think in this case, this has been a moment where our child has definitely taught us."

Christmas has never been so warmly received.

For more information on Socks of Love, or to purchase Addison’s socks, click here.

