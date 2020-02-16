AUSTIN, Texas — Just two days removed from Valentine's Day, love still ran through the air as Austinites prepared to make their 26.2-mile treks through Texas' capital.

At the starting line, the gun fired to begin the Austin marathon and the runners were off ... putting one foot in front of the other.

For 26.2 miles, one of the contestants, former Texas Longhorns cross country runner Mark Pinales, took many steps closer to a moment of a lifetime.

In his pocket for those 26.2 miles, was the engagement ring for his girlfriend, Tiffani Nguyen, who was waiting for him at the finish line. Pinales used to run cross country for the University of Texas, but had never ran a marathon before.

In an Instagram post by Pinales, he said Nguyen was the only thing on his mind as he pushed through old ailing injuries to finish the last 10 miles of the marathon.

"Today is hands down the best day of my life," Pinales said in the Instagram post. "I finishing my first marathon and proposed to the woman I get to spend the rest of my days with. The race did not go my way as old injuries flared (sic) up and I had to muster every bit of strength I had just to finish. @nguyeningsince90 was the only thing on my mind as I pushed past the last 10 miles walking/jogging/hobbling just to see her at the finish line. Couldn't have been more worth it. I love you, Tiffani. I can't wait to start building our life together! Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who helped make this moment happen! I couldn't be more grateful for all those who had hand in today!"

The Austin Marathon Instagram page shared the heartwarming moment on their page, as well, congratulating the couple.

"We’re not crying, you’re cr.... okay yeah, we’re crying. Congrats to elite runner, Austinite and @utaustintx @texastfxc athlete @markpinales and (now) fiancée Tiffani on a special day!💙," the marathon's page said.

And, for all of you wondering out there, she said yes.

Congratulations you both, Mark and Tiffani!

