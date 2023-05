Aurora Caster was born in the Galveston County Jail and raised by her single father.

CONROE, Texas — A graduate from Conroe is not letting her past dictate her future.

Last Thursday, she graduated ranked third in her class at Conroe High School, and she's not stopping there.

Caster was just accepted into Harvard through early action where the teen plans to study law when she attends the school in the fall.