There are hundreds of patients at Children's Medical Center in Dallas, but only one genie.

"You get one wish," said 8-year-old Kylah Brown.

Despite her magical powers, Kylah is still waiting for her wish to come true.

"I dreamed of being a star," she said.

For as long as she can remember, Kylah has wanted to be a singer. And for as long as she can remember, she's also been sick.

Kylah was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder when she was just two. Her grandma says Kylah has spent every year of her life in and out of the hospital.

"She was so bad she couldn't really go nowhere at all," said Kylah's grandma Garnder Brown.

It was about a year ago during one of those extended hospital stays that Kylah had a visitor.

National recording artist Andy Grammer had come to perform for kids at the hospital before his show in Dallas later that night.

He wanted to sing for Kylah, but she had a different proposal.

"I asked him if I can sing for him," she said.

Grammer was so elated after Kylah got done singing that he invited her to sing with him on stage, on one condition.

"[I could go on stage] whenever I get better," Kylah said.

Unfortunately, Kylah's body had already rejected two bone marrow transplants and about a month after Grammer made that promise, she underwent a third.

That was about a year ago. But now, she is better.

A couple of weeks ago, Kylah wrote Andy Grammer a letter asking him to keep his end of the deal. So, of course, he did.

Grammer was back in Dallas last week and rearranged his show to get Kylah on stage.

She says there's not a genie in the world who could top this.

"It was amazing," she said. "Cool. Fun. Exciting! He's my superhero."

Wish granted.

