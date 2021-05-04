After going 80 days without seeing her children, Misty is looking forward to being one step closer to being home with her husband and kids.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous report.)

Nothing but smiles filled the air at Baptist Health Jacksonville as a woman who battled COVID-19 for nearly 100 days was discharged.

Baptist Health says Misty spent 97 days in the hospital battling the virus.

She was on a ventilator for two months and there were four separate times her family was called in to say goodbye when medical staff feared the worst for Misty, the hospital says.

As she looks forward to better days, Misty says she has gained a whole new family of Baptist Health team members who cared for her.

Misty’s mom even showed her appreciation to staff by telling the hospital that the care team (who she calls “Team Misty") has been so good to not just her daughter, but their entire family.

After going 80 days without seeing her children, Misty is looking forward to being one step closer to being home with her husband and kids.

She will continue recovering at Brooks Rehabilitation.