'Little superhero' | Organ donations from drowned 3-year-old helped save lives of 2 children, 2 adults

HOUSTON — A 3-year-old boy who died on July 5 after a drowning accident is saving lives by donating his organs.

Four people, including two children and two adults, were able to receive 3-year-old Mars Bedell's organs last week.

When someone is taken from the intensive care unit to donate their organs, family, friends and hospital staff line up for an "honor walk" to pay tribute.

Mars' honor walk was on July 7 at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.

"Anything that had to do with being a superhero, he loved," said Mars' mother,. "He loved to dress up as a superhero every day. He always wanted to go out in his superhero gear."

Many of those in the honor walk wore capes and masks to give him a special sendoff.

"The only way that I could fathom to honor him to make him a superhero is to allow life to be given," his mother said.

"He was able to live on through others," said LifeGift External Relations Vice President Lauren Quinn. "He helped save four people’s lives. He was able to donate his heart, his livers and both of his kidneys went to two separate patients."