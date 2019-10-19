DALLAS — Everyone loves a good happy hour. Whether it’s to unwind after work with some coworkers or grab a bite to eat with some friends, happy hours are a quintessential way to end a 9-to-5 workday.

It comes as no surprise that Dallas is overflowing with happy hour spots for those looking for a social way to end the day.

According to data from Yelp, Dallasites prefer to spend their 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. happy hour outings in Uptown and downtown – neighborhoods where there are a high density of workers naturally.

One of those favorite happy hour spots include Doc B’s, a newer addition to Uptown.

Bowen House and Parliament, both known for their craft cocktails, were also contenders

You can see all of this year’s top happy hour spots by clicking here.

Last year, Lyft shared the happy hour destinations with the Dallas Business Journal.

The list comprised of places where drivers dropped off the most riders with the ride-hailing service analyzing the most requested restaurants and bars.

Destinations with outdoor areas fared especially well on that top 20 list, which you can find here.

Lyft said at the time it had been seeing more young professionals go to happy year-over-year, and that Dallasites prefer to grab a drink where they can also grab a bite to eat.

Some of the happy hours crossed over between the Yelp and Lyft lists, such as Moxie’s Grill and Bar and HG Sply Co.

More stories on WFAA: