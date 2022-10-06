Love searching for great food? Find it all in one place here in Dallas

Taste of Dallas runs June 10 through June 12.

DALLAS — Dallas has many great options for food, and for one weekend, you can find many of them in one place.

Featuring more than 60 restaurants and food trucks, the 36th annual Taste of Dallas runs June 10 through June 12 at Market Hall.

“We’ve got stuff for vegetarians,” said host and emcee Trey Chapman. “We’ve got stuff for barbecue lovers, meat lovers, bacon lovers. We’ve got tons of craft cocktails.”

Guests can purchase individual items from any vendor or opt a VIP pass that includes bacon, barbeque and whiskey tastings. Anyone who arrives Friday before 3 p.m. will receive free admission and a soda or water at the entrance.

In addition to food and drink offerings, more than 75 additional vendors will be on hand.

Celebrity chefs will offer cooking demonstrations and there are additional activities for kids, including a meet-n-greet with characters like the Minions and Spider-Man.

Chapman said there’s something for everyone.

“Food, drink and friends are the best thing in the world you can have,” Chapman said.

Chapman will also be filming for his production, “Trey’s Chowdown,” which airs on The Country Network.