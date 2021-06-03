Neighborhood Farmers Markets will bring fresh locally grown produce to Tarrant County community

The markets are open to the public and community members will be able to use WIC, FMNP vouchers, and the Lone Star Card for eligible items.

The markets are being held as part of TAFB’s Farmers Market Nutrition Program and will run through September. Click here for a full list of dates and locations.

The farmers markets are open to the public and community members will be able to use WIC, FMNP vouchers, and the Lone Star Card for eligible items, as well as standard methods of payment.

Officials said the goal of the Neighborhood Farmers Markets is to provide access to fresh produce in areas where local grocery stores may be out of reach, specifically to families in need.

"This aligns with TAFB’s vision: Communities where no one has to go hungry," organizers said in a news release.

During the past year, TAFB has held numerous food drivers to help families in need of assistance – especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"After the COVID-19 crisis hit in March, we saw the need spike," Charles Boswell, the food bank's executive vice president said in a previous interview with WFAA.

