May the Fourth be with you! Celebrate Star Wars Day with special meal deals in the DFW area

If you just so happen to be named Luke, Leia or Ben, then you can get a free sub. If not, there's a special pizza at two shops not so far, far away.

DALLAS — May the Fourth be with you, DFW!

Fans around the world are celebrating the annual unofficial Star Wars Day today. It's basically the best day for everyone to show their love for the franchise.

According to StarWars.com, the earliest known use of the phrase "May the 4th Be With You" goes back to 1978, one year after the release of Star Wars: A New Hope.

As we all know, food is one of the most essential ways to celebrate a holiday (official or not), and Star Wars Day is no exception!

If you just happen to be named Luke, Leia or Ben, then you can pick up a free sandwich from Firehouse Sub today. The company is bringing back their "Name of the Day" offer where anyone with the names selected can get a free medium sub with any purchase.

The offer is available at participating locations. Customers with the name of the day have to show a photo ID to get their free sub with their purchase.

If you're not named Luke, Leia or Ben, then congratulations. You are being rescued. Zoli's NY Pizza in Addison and Fort Worth is bringing back their special "Thermal Detonator" pizza to celebrate Star Wars Day.

The pizza is topped with mozzarella, spicy cherry pepper ricotta, hot soppressata, cherry tomatoes and stuff jalapeño poppers.

You can order the Thermal Detonator pizza in person or online.