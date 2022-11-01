Fan of spicy foods? McDonald's is brining back the Spicy Chicken McNuggets

“We’re excited to be bringing back this fan-favorite twist on our iconic Chicken McNuggets.”

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — If you loved the Spicy Chicken McNuggets at McDonald's, you're going to love this story.

Starting on Monday, the spicy nuggets will be back at the golden arches at participating restaurants in San Antonio and surrounding communities.

"First introduced in 2020, Spicy Chicken McNuggets are made with tender, juicy all-white meat and breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers, and pack plenty of spice and flavor into each bite," McDonald's says.

We sampled them in 2020 when they first rolled out, ranking the spice: