DALLAS — When looking for things to do in Dallas, you can add the Soul of Dallas Food and Black History Bus Tour to the list.

It's packed with five hours of stops to local restaurants, businesses and historical locations. Most of the businesses are black-owned, or have made a significant impact on the black community.

The bus tour is the brainchild of Deah Berry Mitchell. She wanted to find a way to combine her passion for food and black history. Mitchell reached out to Dalila Thomas to start the project in 2018.

"We were basically giving away tickets in the beginning," Mitchell joked. "Literally," Thomas laughed, "Going from that to selling out and people contacting us."

They put on an event nearly every month, switching up the stops each time.

They have visited places like the Dallas Museum of Art and Freedman's Cemetery.

An example of a black-owned food stop is Kessler Baking Studio.

Clyde Greenhouse, owner of Kessler Baking Studio, is proud to share his heritage with visitors from Soul of Dallas. He said it has helped expand his business and gain regular customers.

"We typically like to say it's history in general, and it's through the lens of the black culture," said Mitchell.

The two have plans to expand throughout the DFW.

The tour on August 31 is sold out, but spots are still available on October 19. To book, visit soulofdfw.com.

