MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Billy's Donuts in Missouri City just opened last week, but the mom and pop shop wasn’t bringing in business at first.

That is until the owner's son turned to Twitter for a little help.

@hibillyby tweeted a photo of his father in the empty store with the caption, "My dad is sad cause no one is coming to his new donut shop."

And that tweet really took off.

In just two days it had more than 240,000 retweets and 515,000 likes – with the help of CNN’s Jake Tapper, who also retweeted it.

And what a difference a day made.

Billy posted again on Sunday saying the shop completely sold out of donuts and kolaches. He thanked everyone for their support.

If you’re interested in stopping by, the store is located on Highway 6 near Lake Olympia Parkway. It opens at 5 a.m. seven days a week with longer hours during the week.

