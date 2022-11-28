Swanky new wine and whiskey lounge debuts in Trophy Club

Social Oak Wine & Whiskey Lounge, a self-service lounge concept, offers 56 wines and 28 whiskeys by the pour.

TROPHY CLUB, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner.

A new wine and whiskey lounge is now open in Trophy Club.

Social Oak Wine & Whiskey Lounge, a self-service lounge concept, offers 56 wines and 28 whiskeys by the pour and provides guests accessibility to an in-house sommelier to assist with tastings and pairings. Social Oak also offers shareable international plates with an Asian flare created by chef Nga Vu.

“The machines preserve the wines by keeping oxygen out of the bottles, allowing us to provide rare selections such as high-end vintage bottles of wine by the glass,” Bianca Nunez, head sommelier, said in a prepared statement.

Guests have the option of choosing from 1-ounce, 3-ounce, and 5-ounce pours, giving them the opportunity to sample wines before committing to a full glass, Nunez stated.

The lounge features Dallas-Fort Worth-based TX Whiskey, TX Texas Straight Bourbon and Texacraft Straight Bourbon. The concept also features other Texas wines and whiskeys, such as a William Chris Roussanne La Pradera Vineyard 2021 white wine, a Ranger Hays 2017 red blend and Iron Wolf Bourbon.

The 2,649-square-foot Trophy Club location is currently the only Social Oak location on the market. Vinh Le, the owner of Social Oak, said the lounge intends to perfect the concept and replicate it across Texas with additional plans to expand to other states and franchise the concept.

“I chose to open the first location in Trophy Club because we have so many sophisticated wine and whiskey drinkers in the area, and it’s hard to find an upscale 21-and-up lounge without having to drive to Dallas or Ft. Worth,” Le said.