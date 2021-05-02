Recipe: UNCUT 8-layer taco dip for Super Bowl Sunday

Danny O’Malley, President and Founder of Before the Butcher shares a delicious recipe on how to make 8-Layer Taco Dip, just in time for the Super Bowl.

DALLAS — Danny O’Malley, President and Founder of Before the Butcher shares a delicious recipe on how to make 8-Layer Taco Dip, just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.

UNCUT 8 Layer Taco Dip

Serves 4

Ingredients:

30 oz refried beans

1 cup salsa

2 cups guacamole

1 cup vegan sour cream (we used Tofutti brand)

1 cup vegan cheese shreds (we used Follow Your Heart brand)

1/2 cup UNCUT ground beef

1/2 cup sliced black olives

3 tbsp chopped green onion

1/4 cup diced tomato

Taco seasoning:

1/4 tsp chili powder

1/8 tsp garlic powder

1/8 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp ground cumin

1/8 tsp salt

1/8 tsp oregano

Instructions:

In a small pan combine UNCUT ground beef, taco seasoning, and about a tablespoon of water. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until plant meat begins to darken on the edges.

In a medium-sized mixing bowl combine refried beans and salsa. Mix well, and then place in a 9×12 dish that is at least 3 inches deep.

Layer guacamole on top by carefully dropping spoonfuls on the beans about an inch apart. Smooth together with the back of a spoon.

Add the sour cream next working slowly to maintain the layers

Add the UNCUT ground beef.

Sprinkle vegan cheese, then add the sliced black olives, then the green onions, and finally layer the diced tomato.