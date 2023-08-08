x
Food

'Nowitzki' bar and restaurant now open in DFW Airport

The restaurant, named after the former Maverick and soon-to-be Hall of Famer, opened Tuesday in Terminal C, with the man himself there to celebrate.
DALLAS — A new Dirk Nowitzki-themed bar and restaurant has officially opened in Terminal C of DFW Airport, and the legend was there himself to celebrate the opening. 

The restaurant is operated through a partnership with D&B Mitchell Group.

The menu for the restaurant includes an international variety of foods, including some German-inspired dishes like chicken schnitzel, bratwurst with sauerkraut and German potato salad, according to the D&B Mitchell Group website.

This restaurant's opening is timely, as Nowitzki is about to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend.

Nowitzki came to Dallas in the 1998 NBA Draft and spent his entire 21-year career with the Mavericks and had his jersey numbers for both the Mavs and the German national team retired

The bar and restaurant also feature a virtual reality experience that allows customers to interact with the 2011 NBA Finals MVP.

Check out some photos of the new restaurant below:

PHOTOS: Dirk-themed bar, restaurant coming to DFW airport in 2023

