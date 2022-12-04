National Grilled Cheese Day: Here's Foursquare's list of best Dallas spots

DALLAS — April 12 marks National Grilled Cheese Day, and what better way to celebrate than to grab some delicious buttered-up, melty sandwiches.
If you're looking for the best spots in Dallas to snag one, you're in luck. Foursquare came out with a list of DFW's 15 best locations to get a grilled cheese sandwich.
Here's the list they came up with to get some ooey, gooey grilled cheese sandwiches:
- Dallas Grilled Cheese Co.
- The Porch
- Cafe Brazil
- Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
- Jack’s Chowhound
- The Nodding Donkey
- Strokers Ice House
- All Good Cafe
- Lucky’s Cafe
- Lee Harvey’s
- The Ivy Tavern
- Spiral Diner & Bakery
- Lakewood Landing
- Bankhead Brewing Company
- Norma’s Cafe
The Good Morning Texas crew highlighted one of the places on the list: Dallas Grilled Cheese Co. They have 18 different gourmet options to choose from. Take a look at some of the different options available in the video below: