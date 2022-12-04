National Grilled Cheese Day: Here's Foursquare's list of best Dallas spots

Foursquare came out with a list of DFW's 15 best locations to get a grilled cheese sandwich.

DALLAS — April 12 marks National Grilled Cheese Day, and what better way to celebrate than to grab some delicious buttered-up, melty sandwiches.

Here's the list they came up with to get some ooey, gooey grilled cheese sandwiches:

Dallas Grilled Cheese Co.

The Porch

Cafe Brazil

Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

Jack’s Chowhound

The Nodding Donkey

Strokers Ice House

All Good Cafe

Lucky’s Cafe

Lee Harvey’s

The Ivy Tavern

Spiral Diner & Bakery

Lakewood Landing

Bankhead Brewing Company

Norma’s Cafe