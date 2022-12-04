x
Food

National Grilled Cheese Day: Here's Foursquare's list of best Dallas spots

Foursquare came out with a list of DFW's 15 best locations to get a grilled cheese sandwich.

DALLAS — April 12 marks National Grilled Cheese Day, and what better way to celebrate than to grab some delicious buttered-up, melty sandwiches.

If you're looking for the best spots in Dallas to snag one, you're in luck. Foursquare came out with a list of DFW's 15 best locations to get a grilled cheese sandwich.

Here's the list they came up with to get some ooey, gooey grilled cheese sandwiches: 

  • Dallas Grilled Cheese Co.
  • The Porch
  • Cafe Brazil
  • Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
  • Jack’s Chowhound
  • The Nodding Donkey
  • Strokers Ice House
  • All Good Cafe
  • Lucky’s Cafe
  • Lee Harvey’s
  • The Ivy Tavern
  • Spiral Diner & Bakery
  • Lakewood Landing
  • Bankhead Brewing Company
  • Norma’s Cafe

The Good Morning Texas crew highlighted one of the places on the list: Dallas Grilled Cheese Co. They have 18 different gourmet options to choose from. Take a look at some of the different options available in the video below:

