Pi Day pizza deals: Where to find discounts on pizza in North Texas

March 14, also known as Pi Day in honor of the number rounded to 3.14, has become a big day for pizza lovers.

March 14 (3/14), also known as Pi Day in celebration of the number used to represent the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter — often rounded to 3.14 — is a big day for mathematicians and pizza lovers alike.

Sure, it's a fun celebration of a number that never ends, but it also means pizza deals for the more culinarily inclined among us.

Domino's, Pizza Hut, Papa John's, Little Caesar's and other national chains are offering special deals for today, but if you want to see some of what you can find in the North Texas area, check out the list below.

Pie Five Pizza

Patrons can get $3.14 off of any personal pizza by signing up for the restaurant's rewards program. More details here.

Fireside Pies

Customers can get $3.14 off of any specialty pizza all day long. More details here.

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

The restaurant is offering $12 Margherita pizzas, to-go and dine-in, at all of tis locations. More details here.

Eno's Pizza Tavern

Eno's Pizza Tavern is serving $3.14 beer and $3.14 off of any large pizza, in-store or online. More details here.

Cadillac Pizza Pub