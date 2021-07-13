Would you try it? Ice cream shop releasing Kraft Macaroni & Cheese flavor

The limited edition ice cream will be sold at Van Leeuwen shops and online Wednesday, July 14 — coincidentally on National Macaroni & Cheese Day — at 11 a.m. ET for $12 for a pint.

“We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with,” said Emily Violett, senior associate brand manager for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, in a press release.