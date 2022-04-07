Blueberry muffin-flavored KIT KAT coming to stores in April

The new candy bar features blueberry muffin-flavored creme wrapped around KIT KAT crispy wafers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Does this mean we can have candy for breakfast?

KIT KAT is introducing its newest flavor — blueberry muffin — which will hit stores nationwide in April for a limited time, while supplies last.

According to The Hershey Company, the new candy bar features blueberry muffin-flavored creme wrapped around KIT KAT crispy wafers.

The flavor will be available in a 1.5-ounce standard bar, 3-ounce king bar and 0.49-ounce snack size.

"KIT KAT Blueberry Muffin has already become one of our favorites; it has all the taste of a freshly baked blueberry muffin, but no baking required!" said Dan Williard, brand manager of KIT KAT, in a news release.

The flavor joins the brand's other permanent, seasonal and limited-edition flavors, including KIT KAT Duos Strawberry + Dark Chocolate, KIT KAT Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate, KIT KAT Thins Hazelnut, KIT KAT Lemon Crisp and more.

