DALLAS — The James Beard Foundation announced Wednesday the semifinalists for its annual awards program that highlights top culinary talent and venues nationally and regionally.

It's a year of changes for the James Beard Awards. Both Texas and California, which formerly were rolled into regional categories, will have standalone categories for the first time this year – Best Chef: Texas and Best Chef: California. Other adjustments were made to regional distinctions, as well.

Four Dallas chefs and one Fort Worth chef were named to the new Best Chef: Texas category.

Dallas restaurants and professionals also were represented in several of the overall categories that take into account the entire nation, and a Fort Worth chef was featured in the Rising Star Chef of the Year category.

Here's a look at which North Texas professionals and restaurants have been named as 2020 semifinalists:

Best New Restaurant

Salaryman

287 N Bishop Ave., Dallas

Outstanding Baker

Clyde Greenhouse, Kessler Baking Studio

1129 N Beckley Ave., Dallas

Outstanding Bar Program

Las Almas Rotas

3615 Parry Ave., Dallas

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Maggie Huff, Homewood

4002 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Ricardo "Ricchi" Sanchez, Bullion

400 S Record St., Dallas

Rising Star Chef of the Year

Bria Downey, Clay Pigeon Food & Drink

2731 White Settlement Rd., Fort Worth

Best Chef: Texas

Molly McCook, Ellerbe Find Foods

1501 W Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth

Best Chef: Texas

Misti Norris, Petra & the Beast

601 N Haskell Ave., Dallas

Best Chef: Texas

Regino Rojas, Revolver Taco Lounge

2701 Main St., Dallas

Best Chef: Texas

Teiichi Sakurai, Tei-An

1722 Routh St. #110, Dallas

Best Chef: Texas

Donny Sirisavath, Khao Noodle Shop

4812 Bryan St. #101, Dallas

