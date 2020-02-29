DALLAS — The James Beard Foundation announced Wednesday the semifinalists for its annual awards program that highlights top culinary talent and venues nationally and regionally.
It's a year of changes for the James Beard Awards. Both Texas and California, which formerly were rolled into regional categories, will have standalone categories for the first time this year – Best Chef: Texas and Best Chef: California. Other adjustments were made to regional distinctions, as well.
RELATED: Top 50 highest-rated restaurants in Dallas
Four Dallas chefs and one Fort Worth chef were named to the new Best Chef: Texas category.
Dallas restaurants and professionals also were represented in several of the overall categories that take into account the entire nation, and a Fort Worth chef was featured in the Rising Star Chef of the Year category.
Here's a look at which North Texas professionals and restaurants have been named as 2020 semifinalists:
Best New Restaurant
Salaryman
287 N Bishop Ave., Dallas
Outstanding Baker
Clyde Greenhouse, Kessler Baking Studio
1129 N Beckley Ave., Dallas
Outstanding Bar Program
Las Almas Rotas
3615 Parry Ave., Dallas
Outstanding Pastry Chef
Maggie Huff, Homewood
4002 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas
Outstanding Pastry Chef
Ricardo "Ricchi" Sanchez, Bullion
400 S Record St., Dallas
Rising Star Chef of the Year
Bria Downey, Clay Pigeon Food & Drink
2731 White Settlement Rd., Fort Worth
Best Chef: Texas
Molly McCook, Ellerbe Find Foods
1501 W Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth
Best Chef: Texas
Misti Norris, Petra & the Beast
601 N Haskell Ave., Dallas
Best Chef: Texas
Regino Rojas, Revolver Taco Lounge
2701 Main St., Dallas
Best Chef: Texas
Teiichi Sakurai, Tei-An
1722 Routh St. #110, Dallas
Best Chef: Texas
Donny Sirisavath, Khao Noodle Shop
4812 Bryan St. #101, Dallas