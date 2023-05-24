H-E-B announces groundbreaking on second Frisco location

A tentative opening date is set for late 2024.

FRISCO, Texas — Texas grocer H-E-B has announced it is beginning construction on a second store in Frisco for residents in eastern Denton County near Little Elm.

The store will be located at U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road. The store's tentative opening date is late 2024, according to the announcement. Frisco's first H-E-B opened at 4800 Main St. in September of 2022.

“This new store builds on the company’s longstanding presence in the area and reinforces its commitment to serve more customers in this dynamic and growing part of Texas,” said Mabrie Jackson, senior director of public affairs for H-E-B.

H-E-B also opened a store in the nearby northern DFW suburb of Plano in late 2022, as well. Other planned stores in North Texas include Allen, Alliance (Fort Worth), Mansfield, and McKinney. For a full list of upcoming stores and land H-E-B owns in North Texas, click here.

More details about Frisco's second store will be shared at the groundbreaking in June.

The store announcement came on the same day H-E-B announced it was opening an eCommerce fulfillment center for curbside and home delivery orders. The facility, which will open later this summer, will be the first of its kind for H-E-B in North Texas.