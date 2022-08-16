New Girl Scout Cookie debuting for 2023 season

The new Raspberry Rally flavor is thought of as a "sister" cookie to the beloved Thin Mint.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Girl Scout Cookie aficionados, there's a new treat coming in 2023, and it's set to be a berry delicious counterpart to the beloved Thin Mint.

The Girl Scouts Hornets' Nest Council in Charlotte joined the rest of the scouting organization in announcing the new Raspberry Rally flavor on Tuesday. According to the council, this new cookie is the "sister cookie" to the Thin Mint since it's infused with a raspberry taste instead of mint, but still dipped in chocolate coating.

The Raspberry Rally will be available for sale nationally during the 2023 cookie season but will be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment. The Hornets' Nest Council said this helps Girl Scouts with e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills, and that they will continue to offer favorites like Adventurefuls and Samoas.

“Through our Cookie Program, our Girl Scouts are acquiring life and business lessons that position them for success in the future,” said Tayuane Dewberry, CEO of the council. “Each purchase literally powers adventures and experiences that shape them into strong women who will lead our community and our country in the near future.”

While the countdown is on, those interested in being among the first to get a taste of the Raspberry Rally can enter the New Cookie Sweepstakes online through Aug. 31, 2022.