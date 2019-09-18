It’s no secret that pumpkin spice is here to stay. Well, it’s here to stay for part of the year and then it usually takes a break in the spring and summer.

In 2003, Starbucks introduced its limited edition Pumpkin Spice Latte, selling 350 million units in the first 15 years.

Other companies quickly followed suit, with pumpkin spice popping up earlier each autumn, including products ranging from candles to body wash, cereal to crackers. Plus, a lot more coffee.

Associated with autumn, pumpkin spice brings feelings of comfort and warmth, often invoking memories of changing leaves, Halloween parties, and the dessert table at Thanksgiving.

According to ABC, many men also find the smell of pumpkin to be arousing when attached to their partner because it reminds them of their favorite food. So that’s where the ‘spice’ comes from in pumpkin spice.

We always thought it was the extra nutmeg Grandma put in her pie.

While Starbucks made headlines this year by introducing their Pumpkin Spice Latte or PSL on August 27 before summer was even officially over, some pumpkin spice lovers already felt like it was late in the year.

If you bleed, sweat and cry pumpkin spice, or you like it a normal amount (there’s room for everyone), we’ve got the best products for you.