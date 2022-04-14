Renowned New York chef David Chang's 'Fuku' fried chicken available in Dallas area

You can snag some spicy chicken "sandos" starting April 13 in Irving. Fuku said more locations will be available in Frisco, Allen, Richardson, and Grapevine soon.

IRVING, Texas — Renowned New York chef David Chang is spreading his (fried chicken) wings and expanding the fast food chain to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Fuku said Texans can get a taste of their chicken "sandos" (because spelling out sandwiches is just too many letters) in Irving. You can order online for delivery via UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub and Postmates.

Fuku said additional locations would be available at Frisco, Allen, Richardson, and Grapevine in the coming weeks.

The chicken sando began as a "secret sandwich" at Momofuku Noodle Bar in New York City before rapidly rising in popularity and opening the first Fuku location in 2015 in the East Village.

Since then, Fuku has been opening store fronts and ghost kitchens across the country.

Here is a look at the Fuku menu:

Spicy fried chicken sando Crispy habanero-brined chicken breast, Fuku mayo, pickle, Martin's potato roll.

The "knockout" sando Crispy Habanero-brined Chicken Breast, seasoned cabbage, knockout sauce, pickle, Martin’s potato roll.

C.B.R. sando Crispy habanero-brined chicken breast, crispy bacon, ranch, pickle, Martin’s potato roll.

Sweet and spicy sando Crispy habanero-brined chicken breast, sweet + spicy glaze, pickle, Martin’s potato roll.

Chicken burger Fresh Pat La Frieda ground chicken, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, Fuku mayo, pickle, Martin's potato roll.

Chicken tenders, in regular or sweet & spicy

Waffle fries